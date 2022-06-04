Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€150.00” Price Target for Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($161.29) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €160.00 ($172.04) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €200.00 ($215.05) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €145.00 ($155.91) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($182.80) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €132.00 ($141.94) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

SU opened at €129.98 ($139.76) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €136.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is €148.72. Schneider Electric S.E. has a one year low of €64.88 ($69.76) and a one year high of €76.34 ($82.09).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

