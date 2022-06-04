Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.99-$1.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ross Stores also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.34-$4.58 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.72. 3,059,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,044,281. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $69.75 and a 1 year high of $127.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.37 and a 200 day moving average of $98.80.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ROST shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. OTR Global downgraded Ross Stores to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Ross Stores from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,488,582,000 after purchasing an additional 137,952 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,705,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $244,759,000 after acquiring an additional 214,793 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,666,991 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $241,257,000 after acquiring an additional 90,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,719,915 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $155,584,000 after acquiring an additional 47,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,371,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,064,000 after acquiring an additional 353,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.