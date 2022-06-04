ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Market Cap Hits $5.74 Million

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. ROOBEE has a market capitalization of $5.74 million and $657,040.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ROOBEE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00008126 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00145259 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000059 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000266 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,969,952,518 coins. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

