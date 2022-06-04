Rocket Vault Tops One Day Volume of $1.03 Million (RVF)

Rocket Vault (RVF) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 4th. Rocket Vault has a total market cap of $2.43 million and $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Vault coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rocket Vault has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rocket Vault alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $393.83 or 0.01329086 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.94 or 0.00408158 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00031314 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000268 BTC.

About Rocket Vault

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Buying and Selling Rocket Vault

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Vault should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Vault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Vault and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.