Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Bought by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) by 59.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $738,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $13.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.68, a quick ratio of 15.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $49.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.05.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

RCKT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

