Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Jay Farner Purchases 22,500 Shares

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner purchased 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $199,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,452,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,775,598.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 31st, Jay Farner purchased 21,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $199,857.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Jay Farner bought 22,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.93 per share, with a total value of $200,032.00.

On Monday, May 23rd, Jay Farner bought 22,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $199,106.00.

On Thursday, May 19th, Jay Farner bought 22,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $199,584.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Jay Farner acquired 23,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.43 per share, with a total value of $199,791.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Jay Farner acquired 24,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $199,746.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Jay Farner acquired 26,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $200,032.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Jay Farner acquired 23,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $199,920.00.

On Friday, May 6th, Jay Farner acquired 23,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.48 per share, with a total value of $199,280.00.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Jay Farner bought 21,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $199,857.00.

Rocket Companies stock opened at $8.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.54, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $22.68. The company has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.04.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RKT shares. Argus lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $916,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 9,445 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 78,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 44,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

