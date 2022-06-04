Robert D. Johnson Sells 500 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Stock

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $15,955.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,834.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:SPR opened at $32.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $53.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.86.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 51.61% and a negative net margin of 9.98%. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.22) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SPR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.58.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 175.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 166.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 306.2% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

