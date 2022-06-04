Ripio Credit Network One Day Volume Reaches $32,449.00 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 4th. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $2.30 million and approximately $32,449.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00042208 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00011740 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000605 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars.

