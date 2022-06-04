Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Shares Gap Down to $4.66

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.66, but opened at $4.53. Ring Energy shares last traded at $4.72, with a volume of 73,147 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 23rd.

Get Ring Energy alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $500.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.28 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Ring Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:REI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $59.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.64 million. Ring Energy had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 10.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ring Energy, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REI. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 17.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 252.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 38.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 321,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 77.8 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,882 net developed acres and 1,406 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 18,437 net developed acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 13,662 net developed acres and 11,993 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.