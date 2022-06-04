RH (NYSE:RH) PT Lowered to $400.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $510.00 to $400.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for RH’s Q1 2023 earnings at $5.49 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $7.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $7.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $26.50 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $5.76 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $7.69 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $8.13 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $6.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $28.10 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RH. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of RH from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of RH from $800.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Gordon Haskett cut shares of RH from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of RH from $550.00 to $470.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of RH in a report on Monday, May 16th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RH currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $550.21.

NYSE RH opened at $304.63 on Tuesday. RH has a 1 year low of $236.29 and a 1 year high of $744.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $411.74.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $2.38. The firm had revenue of $957.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.76 million. RH had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 85.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that RH will post 26.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.79, for a total transaction of $4,369,648.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,763,499.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 28,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.31, for a total transaction of $9,390,875.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,514.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 466,896 shares of company stock worth $149,399,586 in the last three months. 23.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of RH by 48.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,688,000 after buying an additional 28,841 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of RH by 8.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in RH by 0.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,208,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in RH by 6.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in RH by 31.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

