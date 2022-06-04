RH (NYSE:RH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $2.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $957.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.76 million. RH had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 84.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.89 EPS. RH updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

RH traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $304.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,957,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.20. RH has a twelve month low of $236.29 and a twelve month high of $744.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $411.74.

In other news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 28,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.31, for a total value of $9,390,875.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,514.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 378,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.66, for a total transaction of $121,742,198.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,980,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,597,622.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 466,896 shares of company stock valued at $149,399,586 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in RH by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 677,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,960,000 after buying an additional 17,196 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of RH by 0.4% in the first quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 393,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RH by 24.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 249,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,425,000 after purchasing an additional 49,179 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of RH by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,670,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of RH by 121.0% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 107,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,939,000 after purchasing an additional 58,667 shares during the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of RH from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of RH from $550.00 to $470.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RH in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of RH from $800.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of RH from $539.00 to $466.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.21.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

