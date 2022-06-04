Revolution Populi (RVP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $23,107.00

Revolution Populi (RVP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Revolution Populi has a total market capitalization of $19.99 million and approximately $23,107.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Revolution Populi has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. One Revolution Populi coin can now be bought for about $0.0167 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,660.49 or 1.00006181 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003371 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003372 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001982 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Revolution Populi Profile

RVP is a coin. It was first traded on March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

