Reviewing Berkshire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BERK) and Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG)

Berkshire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BERK – Get Rating) and Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Berkshire Bancorp and Citizens Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berkshire Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Citizens Financial Group 1 4 6 0 2.45

Citizens Financial Group has a consensus target price of $54.27, indicating a potential upside of 34.11%. Given Citizens Financial Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Citizens Financial Group is more favorable than Berkshire Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.8% of Citizens Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 70.4% of Berkshire Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Citizens Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Berkshire Bancorp and Citizens Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkshire Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Citizens Financial Group 30.67% 10.69% 1.19%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Berkshire Bancorp and Citizens Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkshire Bancorp $20.05 million N/A $2.70 million N/A N/A Citizens Financial Group $6.99 billion 2.87 $2.32 billion $4.72 8.57

Citizens Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Berkshire Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

Berkshire Bancorp has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens Financial Group has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Citizens Financial Group beats Berkshire Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Berkshire Bancorp

Berkshire Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Berkshire Bank that provides community banking services primarily to businesses, professionals, and retail customers. The company offers statement savings, NOW, money market deposit, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, multi-family real estate, construction, and consumer loans, as well as mortgages and financial leasing services. In addition, the company offers ATM and debit cards; safe deposit boxes; bill pay, collection, remote deposit capture, and foreign exchange services; and mobile, telephone, and online banking services. It operates through two branches located in Manhattan and four branches located in Brooklyn, New York; four branches located in Orange and Sullivan Counties in New York State; and one branch located in Teaneck, New Jersey. Berkshire Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending products, credit cards, business loans, wealth management, and investment services; and auto, education, and point-of-sale finance loans, as well as digital deposit products. This segment serves its customers through telephone service centers, as well as through its online and mobile platforms. The Commercial Banking segment provides various financial products and solutions, including lending and leasing, deposit and treasury management services, foreign exchange, and interest rate and commodity risk management solutions, as well as syndicated loans, corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, and debt and equity capital markets services. This segment serves government banking, not-for-profit, healthcare, technology, professionals, oil and gas, asset finance, franchise finance, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, private equity, and sponsor finance industries. It operates approximately 1,200 branches in 14 states and the District of Columbia; 114 retail and commercial non-branch offices in national markets; and approximately 3,300 automated teller machines. The company was formerly known as RBS Citizens Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Citizens Financial Group, Inc. in April 2014. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1828 and is headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island.

