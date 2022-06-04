Restore (LON:RST) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $460.25

Restore plc (LON:RST – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 460.25 ($5.82) and traded as low as GBX 431 ($5.45). Restore shares last traded at GBX 446 ($5.64), with a volume of 114,041 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.21) price target on shares of Restore in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 443.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 459.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £609.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.53, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. This is a positive change from Restore’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Restore’s payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

Restore Company Profile (LON:RST)

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Digital & Information Management, and Secure Lifecycle Services. The Digital & Information Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets; digital workflow services, including document scanning, workflow automation, cloud-based document management systems, robotic process automation, and artificial intelligence.

