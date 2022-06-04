Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.57 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSRGet Rating) (TSE:QSR) to report $1.57 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.62 billion and the lowest is $1.45 billion. Restaurant Brands International reported sales of $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full-year sales of $6.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.48 billion to $6.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSRGet Rating) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on QSR. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.27.

Shares of QSR traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.07. 965,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,429,877. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.46 and a 200-day moving average of $56.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of $49.35 and a 52 week high of $69.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,878,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at $152,281,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 1,058.4% in the fourth quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 1,908,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $115,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,582 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,476,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,273,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2,851.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,347,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

