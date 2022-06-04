Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Receives $47.57 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Replimune Group from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Replimune Group from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

In related news, COO Colin Love sold 6,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $92,267.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 765,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,172,073.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Philip Astley-Sparke sold 9,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $140,530.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,401,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,441,757.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,399 shares of company stock worth $588,526 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Replimune Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,171,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Replimune Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,299,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Replimune Group by 36.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,712,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,070,000 after buying an additional 458,420 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Replimune Group during the fourth quarter worth $9,219,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Replimune Group by 352.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after buying an additional 164,400 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:REPL opened at $16.38 on Wednesday. Replimune Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $40.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 19.46 and a quick ratio of 19.46.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60). Research analysts expect that Replimune Group will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Replimune Group (Get Rating)

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.