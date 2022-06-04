Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on REG shares. Compass Point dropped their target price on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other Regency Centers news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $302,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 80.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 14,561 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 3.1% in the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 15,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,168,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,169,000 after acquiring an additional 317,892 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 32.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 11,546 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REG traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 932,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,222. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.08. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $61.48 and a 1-year high of $78.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.25.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.69. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 39.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Regency Centers will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 89.93%.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

