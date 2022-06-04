Refinable (FINE) Price Up 10% Over Last Week

Refinable (FINE) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. In the last week, Refinable has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. Refinable has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Refinable coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0416 or 0.00000140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 73% higher against the dollar and now trades at $509.98 or 0.01715854 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $132.31 or 0.00445153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00031715 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000270 BTC.

About Refinable

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

