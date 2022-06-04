REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of REE Automotive from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of REE Automotive from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of REE Automotive in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set an underweight rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of REE Automotive from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.39.

NASDAQ REE opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.20. REE Automotive has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $11.66.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. On average, analysts forecast that REE Automotive will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of REE Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in REE Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in REE Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in REE Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in REE Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 23.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.

