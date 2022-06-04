Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $400.36 Million

Equities analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) will post $400.36 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $392.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $409.90 million. Red Rock Resorts posted sales of $428.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full-year sales of $1.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $401.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.32 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 81.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RRR. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Red Rock Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Red Rock Resorts by 247.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.42. The stock had a trading volume of 278,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,498. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.17. Red Rock Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $34.05 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is 24.27%.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

