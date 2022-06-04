Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 7,000 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,000 ($88.56) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($91.09) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,425 ($68.64) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,700 ($97.42) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,700 ($97.42) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 8,000 ($101.21) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 7,360.42 ($93.12).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 5,782 ($73.15) and a one year high of GBX 8,020 ($101.47). The stock has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.