Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 7,000 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2022

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,000 ($88.56) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RBGet Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($91.09) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,425 ($68.64) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,700 ($97.42) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,700 ($97.42) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 8,000 ($101.21) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 7,360.42 ($93.12).

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 5,782 ($73.15) and a one year high of GBX 8,020 ($101.47). The stock has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group (Get Rating)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

