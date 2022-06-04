Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. operates as a global supplier of cellulose specialties products, a natural polymer for the chemical industry. Its products include cellulose specialties primarily used in dissolving chemical applications; commodity viscose used in the manufacture of textiles for clothing and other fabrics, and in non-woven applications; absorbent materials comprising fibers for absorbent hygiene products and other products. Rayonier’s products are used in a wide range of industrial and consumer products such as filters, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. The Company’s production facilities are located primarily in Jesup, Georgia, and Fernandina Beach, Florida. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.58.

Shares of NYSE RYAM opened at $3.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.66. The company has a market cap of $222.19 million, a PE ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 3.30. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.02. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,971,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,513,000 after buying an additional 28,169 shares during the last quarter. Condire Management LP increased its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 3,407,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,458,000 after buying an additional 207,656 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 27.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,304,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,713,000 after buying an additional 717,466 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,102,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,383,000 after buying an additional 41,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC increased its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 1.2% during the first quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 2,228,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,643,000 after buying an additional 27,085 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

