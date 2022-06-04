Raymond James Trims Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Target Price to $250.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. OTR Global lowered shares of Salesforce to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $271.80.

Salesforce stock opened at $184.91 on Wednesday. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $154.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $183.13 billion, a PE ratio of 179.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Salesforce will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total transaction of $362,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,423,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total transaction of $4,071,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,735 shares of company stock valued at $26,965,080 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 589.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

