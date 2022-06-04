RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RAPT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $52.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

In related news, major shareholder Group Ii Lp Column bought 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.67 per share, for a total transaction of $13,337,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,208,750 shares in the company, valued at $12,897,362.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rodney Kb Young acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $52,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,084 shares in the company, valued at $106,184.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,271,636 shares of company stock valued at $13,592,335 and sold 9,015 shares valued at $204,043. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RAPT. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 260.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,243,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,684,000 after buying an additional 898,950 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 19.6% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,907,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,280,000 after purchasing an additional 476,905 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 120.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 763,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,714,000 after purchasing an additional 417,015 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $7,882,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 2,008.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 311,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,453,000 after buying an additional 297,038 shares during the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RAPT Therapeutics stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.18. 307,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,845. The company has a market cap of $449.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.00. RAPT Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $43.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.55.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.82% and a negative net margin of 2,263.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

