Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rani Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Rani Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Rani Therapeutics by 201.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rani Therapeutics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 290,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the period. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RANI opened at $10.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.16 and a 200 day moving average of $16.56. The company has a market cap of $516.18 million and a PE ratio of -12.50. Rani Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $36.27.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $1.01. On average, research analysts predict that Rani Therapeutics will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

