Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB – Get Rating) were down 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.00 and last traded at $26.01. Approximately 2,555 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 39,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.15.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Randolph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Randolph Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Randolph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.14 and its 200-day moving average is $24.09. The firm has a market cap of $134.78 million, a P/E ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Randolph Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RNDB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.11). Randolph Bancorp had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 6.43%. Analysts predict that Randolph Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 12,680.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Randolph Bancorp by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Randolph Bancorp by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Randolph Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $469,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 24.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. 44.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Randolph Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNDB)

Randolph Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. It operates through two segments, Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

