Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Bought by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 106.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 384,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,774 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.31% of Quest Diagnostics worth $66,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,452,951 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $251,374,000 after buying an additional 578,810 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,317,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $227,975,000 after buying an additional 350,400 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 802,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $138,896,000 after buying an additional 258,712 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 289,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,064,000 after buying an additional 171,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 3,295.9% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 169,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,376,000 after buying an additional 164,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DGX. StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.92.

NYSE DGX opened at $136.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.05. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $125.77 and a 52-week high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.58%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total transaction of $7,083,041.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,224 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,183.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total value of $39,571,008.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,916,799.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 339,240 shares of company stock worth $47,496,139 in the last 90 days. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

