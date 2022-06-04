QuarkChain (QKC) Trading 16.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

QuarkChain (QKC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. QuarkChain has a market cap of $82.99 million and $3.75 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuarkChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, QuarkChain has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

QuarkChain Coin Profile

QKC is a coin. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain . The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

QuarkChain Coin Trading

