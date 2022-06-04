Quant (QNT) Tops One Day Volume of $33.68 Million

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 4th. One Quant coin can currently be purchased for approximately $65.14 or 0.00218813 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quant has traded 2% higher against the dollar. Quant has a market cap of $786.48 million and approximately $33.68 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quant alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000168 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002665 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $568.11 or 0.01908222 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.11 or 0.00282506 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant is a coin. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . The official website for Quant is quant.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.