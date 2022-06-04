Qualstar (OTCMKTS:QBAK) Trading Up 1.3%

Qualstar Co. (OTCMKTS:QBAK – Get Rating) shares were up 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.29 and last traded at $2.29. Approximately 141 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.32.

About Qualstar (OTCMKTS:QBAK)

Qualstar Corporation engages in power solutions and data storage systems businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Power Solutions and Data Storage Systems. It provides data storage systems under the Qualstar brand and power solutions under the N2Power brand. The company designs, manufactures, and sells switching power supplies that are used to convert AC line voltage to DC voltages; or DC voltages to other DC voltages for use in various electronic equipment, such as telecommunications equipment, machine tools, routers, switches, wireless systems, and gaming devices.

