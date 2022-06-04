Qualstar (OTCMKTS:QBAK) Trading Up 1.3%

Qualstar Co. (OTCMKTS:QBAK – Get Rating) shares were up 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.29 and last traded at $2.29. Approximately 141 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.32.
About Qualstar (OTCMKTS:QBAK)
