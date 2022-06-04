QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.89 Billion

Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) will post sales of $10.89 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.02 billion and the lowest is $10.79 billion. QUALCOMM posted sales of $8.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full year sales of $44.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $43.99 billion to $45.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $48.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.95 billion to $50.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover QUALCOMM.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.77.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $4.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $141.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,458,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,478,882. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.79 and a 200-day moving average of $161.57. The stock has a market cap of $158.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.71%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QUALCOMM (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QUALCOMM (QCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.