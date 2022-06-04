PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Shares Up 11.9%

Shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) shot up 11.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.69 and last traded at $9.69. 45,682 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,219,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.66.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PCT. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 19.10 and a current ratio of 19.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.51.

PureCycle Technologies ( NYSE:PCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Otworth bought 142,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,992.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Warner Brenner sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total transaction of $1,768,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCT. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 61.1% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 29,193,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,546,000 after purchasing an additional 11,071,400 shares during the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP increased its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 148.2% in the first quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 2,392,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,570 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,637,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,290 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,576,000. Finally, Inherent Group LP purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,343,000. Institutional investors own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:PCT)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.