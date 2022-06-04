PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PCT. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

In related news, insider David Warner Brenner sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total value of $1,768,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Richard Fieler acquired 714,284 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,988.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCT. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 29,193,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,546,000 after purchasing an additional 11,071,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,805,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,445,000 after purchasing an additional 168,485 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 3,667,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,096,000 after purchasing an additional 28,864 shares in the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 148.2% during the 1st quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 2,392,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute raised its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute now owns 1,628,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,029,000 after purchasing an additional 428,570 shares in the last quarter. 40.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCT stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.63. 965,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275,786. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.51. PureCycle Technologies has a one year low of $4.94 and a one year high of $27.92. The company has a current ratio of 19.10, a quick ratio of 19.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PureCycle Technologies will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

