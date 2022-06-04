Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) Shares Up 1.1%

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:LRTNF – Get Rating) shot up 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 291,441 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 523,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LRTNF. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Pure Gold Mining from C$1.20 to C$0.70 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Pure Gold Mining from C$0.70 to C$0.40 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.43.

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the PureGold Mine project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,648 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

