Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Publicis Groupe S.A. is a global advertising and communications organization, offering a range of services to companies in 100 countries, with a particular strength in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy and North America. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PUBGY. AlphaValue raised shares of Publicis Groupe to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Publicis Groupe from €65.00 ($69.89) to €63.00 ($67.74) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of Publicis Groupe from €77.00 ($82.80) to €78.00 ($83.87) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Publicis Groupe from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.88.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PUBGY opened at $13.71 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Publicis Groupe has a 12-month low of $13.17 and a 12-month high of $19.25.

Publicis Groupe SA provides communication, value chain, consulting, execution, and marketing and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

