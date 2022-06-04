Public Mint (MINT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.78 Million

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 4th. One Public Mint coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0269 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Public Mint has a market capitalization of $2.78 million and $1,948.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Public Mint has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00017238 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000218 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00009967 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Etherconnect (ECC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Public Mint

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,329,275 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Public Mint

