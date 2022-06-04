Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) Sets New 12-Month High at $2.14

Shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.14 and last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average of $1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.76.
About Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY)
