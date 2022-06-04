PT Aneka Tambang Tbk Declares Dividend of $0.19 (OTCMKTS:PAEKY)

PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (OTCMKTS:PAEKY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1874 per share on Monday, July 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.
Shares of OTCMKTS PAEKY opened at $17.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.14. PT Aneka Tambang Tbk has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $19.08.
About PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (PAEKY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
Receive News & Ratings for PT Aneka Tambang Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Aneka Tambang Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.