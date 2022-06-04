PT Aneka Tambang Tbk Declares Dividend of $0.19 (OTCMKTS:PAEKY)

PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (OTCMKTS:PAEKY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1874 per share on Monday, July 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PAEKY opened at $17.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.14. PT Aneka Tambang Tbk has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $19.08.

Get PT Aneka Tambang Tbk alerts:

About PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (Get Rating)

PT Aneka Tambang Tbk operates as a diversified mining and metals company in Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Nickel, Precious Metals and Refinery, and Bauxite and Alumina. It is involved in the exploration, excavation, processing, and marketing of alumina, nickel ore, ferronickel, gold, silver, bauxite, and coal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PT Aneka Tambang Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Aneka Tambang Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.