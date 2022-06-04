Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th.

Prudential Bancorp has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.2% annually over the last three years. Prudential Bancorp has a payout ratio of 33.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Prudential Bancorp to earn $0.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.7%.

NASDAQ PBIP opened at $15.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.09. Prudential Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $17.43.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Prudential Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Bancorp in a research report on Friday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Prudential Bancorp by 8,147.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,536 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Sagefield Capital LP bought a new position in Prudential Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $132,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Prudential Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $226,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Prudential Bancorp by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,735 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Prudential Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $475,000. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prudential Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Prudential Bank that provides various banking products or services. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises single-family residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, non-residential or commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts and unsecured personal loans.

