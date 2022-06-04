ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Down 3.4%

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating) shares fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.05 and last traded at $16.10. 1,447,081 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 29,060,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.66.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,607,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 32,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the third quarter worth about $263,000. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 4th quarter valued at about $668,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the third quarter valued at about $237,000.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

