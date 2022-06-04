Project Pai (PAI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.57 Million

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 4th. One Project Pai coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $2.57 million and approximately $8,666.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Project Pai has traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00042318 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00010798 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000592 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,805,235,860 coins and its circulating supply is 1,602,145,059 coins. Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

