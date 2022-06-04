Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Sold by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors cut its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,228,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492,966 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 5.74% of Principal Financial Group worth $1,101,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on PFG. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.33.

In related news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $710,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,093 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,603. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PFG opened at $70.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.97. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.66 and a 12-month high of $80.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.07. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 11.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

