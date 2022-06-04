Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.17 Per Share

Analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Primerica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.40. Primerica reported earnings per share of $3.25 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Primerica will report full year earnings of $12.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.80 to $12.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $14.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.60 to $14.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Primerica.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.68). Primerica had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $691.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PRI shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Primerica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.00.

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $477,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in Primerica by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Primerica by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Primerica by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Primerica by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Primerica by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 9,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

PRI stock traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $124.68. The stock had a trading volume of 104,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,378. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.36. Primerica has a 12-month low of $113.99 and a 12-month high of $179.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.53%.

Primerica announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

