Primecoin Trading Up 5.2% Over Last 7 Days (XPM)

Primecoin (XPM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0371 or 0.00000125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and $289.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Primecoin has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 70.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Primecoin

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 40,935,715 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.