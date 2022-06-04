Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Preferred Bank is one of the largest independent commercial banks in California focusing on the Chinese-American market. The bank is chartered by the State of California, and its deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or FDIC, to the maximum extent permitted by law. The Company conducts its banking business from its main office in Los Angeles, California, and through ten full-service branch banking offices in Alhambra, Century City, Chino Hills, City of Industry, Torrance, Arcadia, Irvine, Diamond Bar, Santa Monica and Valencia, California. Preferred Bank offers a broad range of deposit and loan products and services to both commercial and consumer customers. The bank provides personalized deposit services as well as real estate finance, commercial loans and trade finance to small and mid- sized businesses, entrepreneurs, real estate developers, professionals and high net worth individuals. Preferred Bank continues to benefit from the significant migration to Southern California of “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PFBC. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Preferred Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Preferred Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Preferred Bank from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.67.

Shares of Preferred Bank stock opened at $67.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.83. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Preferred Bank has a 1 year low of $57.27 and a 1 year high of $81.97.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.97 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 44.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 25.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFBC. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 1,224.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Preferred Bank by 887.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Preferred Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

