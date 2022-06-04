PopReach (OTCMKTS:POPRF) Trading Up 23.8%

Shares of PopReach Co. (OTCMKTS:POPRF – Get Rating) were up 23.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. Approximately 6,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut PopReach to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$1.20 to C$0.70 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.48.

PopReach Corporation operates as a free-to-play mobile game publisher in North America, Europe, and internationally. It focuses on acquiring and optimizing proven game franchises. The company owns 14 game franchises, including Smurfs' Village, PAYDAY Crime War, Peak-Brain Training, Kitchen Scramble, Gardens of Time, City Girl Life, War of Nations, and Kingdoms of Camelot.

