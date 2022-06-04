Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Shares Up 7.4%

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.55 and last traded at $3.35. 21,486 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 115,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.14.
Polymetal International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AUCOY)
