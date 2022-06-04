Polis (POLIS) Trading 12.6% Higher Over Last Week

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One Polis coin can now be purchased for $0.0959 or 0.00000322 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polis has a market capitalization of $943,060.75 and $1,452.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Polis has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Polis alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004334 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.23 or 0.00400339 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

ARC (ARC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004315 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.27 or 0.00168809 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Polis

Polis (POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polis is polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.