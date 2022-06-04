Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $18.24

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSE:PIF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$18.24 and traded as high as C$20.40. Polaris Infrastructure shares last traded at C$20.30, with a volume of 36,682 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on PIF. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Polaris Infrastructure from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Polaris Infrastructure and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.81, a current ratio of 5.86 and a quick ratio of 5.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$405.26 million and a P/E ratio of 80.04.

Polaris Infrastructure Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua. It also operates run-of-river (ROR) hydro facility of 5 MW in Canchayllo, Peru; and 2 ROR hydro projects with the capacity of approximately 8 MW (net) and 20 MW (net) in Peru.

