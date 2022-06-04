Points.com (TSE:PTS) Downgraded to Hold at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Points.com (TSE:PTS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:PCOM) to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has C$25.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Points.com from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Points.com in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a sell rating and a C$22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Points.com to a hold rating and set a C$25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

PTS stock opened at C$31.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.64. Points.com has a 52 week low of C$17.38 and a 52 week high of C$32.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$463.98 million and a PE ratio of 174.44.

Points.com ( TSE:PTS Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:PCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$145.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$146.75 million. On average, analysts forecast that Points.com will post 1 EPS for the current year.

About Points.com (Get Rating)

Points.com Inc provides technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers Currency Retailing for its members to get more of their currency, whenever they need it; Travel Accrual for its members to book any hotel, car, or activity and earn currency; Everyday Accrual for members to earn currency on day-to-day purchases; Travel Rewards for members to redeem their currency for hotel stays and car rentals; Everyday Rewards for members to redeem their currency for more than travel; and Currency Utility for members to do so much more with currency.

